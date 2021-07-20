Parliament room held in past by Vajpayee, Advani allotted to JP Nadda

NEW DELHI : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been allotted a room that was earlier held by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani in Parliament.

Room number 4 is adjacent to the office of the BJP Parliamentary party.

It was earlier held by former PM Vajpayee as NDA chairman. However, after 2007, Vajpayee quit active politics, the room was allotted to Advani. The former Prime Minister passed away in August 2018.

After the BJP-led alliance came to power in 2014, Advani’s nameplate was removed since the NDA did not choose any chairman. However, the plate was later restored.

As Advani did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the room was not being used for the last two years.

BJP president JP Nadda came to the room on Monday along with two other party leaders. Three plates outside the room – ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, ‘Chairman, National Democratic Alliance’ and ‘LK Advani’ have been removed.

The BJP-led government was expanded earlier this month and more constituents of NDA including JD-U and Apna Dal part of the union council of ministers. (Agency)