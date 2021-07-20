Militants storm policeman’s house in Verinag, injured Cop’s wife, daughter

ANANTNAG: Militants stormed into the house of a policeman at Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and injured his wife and daughter, police officials said Tuesday.

An official said that militants fired at the wife and daughter of police constable Sajad Ahmad Malik, resident of Kokagund Verinag.

He identified his wife as Naidha Jan and his daughter as Madhiya. He said that Sajad wasn’t present at his house at the time of attack. The official said that the injured were shifted to nearby hospital from where they were referred to GMC Anantnag.

“Area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers,” the official said. (KNO)