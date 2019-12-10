Parliament passes bill to provide life term to those making, possessing illegal arms

NEW DELHI: A bill providing a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms was approved by Parliament on Tuesday.
The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which also provides that a person can have a maximum of two firearms as against three allowed at present, was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.
The bill was approved by Lok Sabha on Monday.
Replying to a debate on the bill in the Upper House, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said heirloom or heritage weapons too could be kept if they have been de-activated. (AGENCIES)
