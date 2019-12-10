JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against eight people, including five Government officials, in a seven-year-old case of misappropriation of Government funds in Baramulla district, an official spokesperson said.
The charge sheet was filed against the accused, including the officials of the Roads and Buildings department, in the court of special judge (anti-corruption), he said.
The case against the eight people was registered in 2012 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code for the alleged misappropriation of funds during construction of Vizer-Thindum-Kreeri-Tilgam road and Saloosa-Shrakwara road, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)
8 charge sheeted in Baramulla for misappropriation of Govt funds
JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against eight people, including five Government officials, in a seven-year-old case of misappropriation of Government funds in Baramulla district, an official spokesperson said.
Editorial
Crime and Criminal Tracking Systems
Srinagar Ring Road Project
Creation of sports infrastructure
Air connectivity Scheme
Total mismanagement muddles MGNREGA
J&K prisoners lodged in different jails