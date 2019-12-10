8 charge sheeted in Baramulla for misappropriation of Govt funds

JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against eight people, including five Government officials, in a seven-year-old case of misappropriation of Government funds in Baramulla district, an official spokesperson said.

The charge sheet was filed against the accused, including the officials of the Roads and Buildings department, in the court of special judge (anti-corruption), he said.

The case against the eight people was registered in 2012 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code for the alleged misappropriation of funds during construction of Vizer-Thindum-Kreeri-Tilgam road and Saloosa-Shrakwara road, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)