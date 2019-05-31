Parl Session to be held between June 17 & July 26: Govt

NEW DELHI: The first session of Parliament after elections will be held from June 17 to July 26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Friday.

Briefing the reporters after the first cabinet of the new Government, Mr Javadekar said the 40-day session will also have presentation of Budget 2019-20 on July 5.

He said the election of the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on June 19.

The address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Parliament will be held on July 20. (AGENCIES)