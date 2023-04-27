Pardeep reviews digitization of archival records

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Pardeep Kumar today reviewed the process of digitization of archival records at Archives repository, Kala Kendra Jammu.

He took keen interest in the methodology adopted and also imparted necessary directions for execution of the digitization project in a more effective manner. “It hardly needs to be emphasized as to how much critical a role such records are supposed to play in historical references, the departmental Archives repositories are a treasure house of such archival documents,” he observed.

During the visit, he was informed by the officials of the department that nearly 2 lakh archival documents have been digitized in the process that started recently. He further directed officials to speed up the work of digitization.

It is pertinent here to mention that High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has also imparted directions regarding the digitization of archival records.

During the visit, the Director also took round of the state of art Archives repository building that is being constructed in the Kala Kendra and directed the officials concerned for timely completion and execution of the Archives Repository so that the Archival records can be shifted in the new building as soon as the building is handed over to the department.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Assistant Director; Mukul Magotra, Curator Dogra Art Museum Jammu, Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Director Planning, Vivek Chopra, A.E.E besides other officials of the department and the Smart City project.