Team Shield shines in Taekwondo C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Apr 27: Shield Taekwondo athlete’s from the district impressed in the 2nd Mahakal Cup Open National Taekwondo Championship by bagging five medals including 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze at Madhav Seva Niyas, Mahakal Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh from April 25 to 27.

The championship was organized by District Taekwondo Association Ujjain under the aegis of Sports State Taekwondo Association Madhya Pradesh.

The athletes of Shield Taekwondo Academy Doda represented the UT and secured two Gold medals, two Silver medals and one Bronze medal in the event. The team was accompanied by coach Burhan Ud Din Khan.

Mutaib Masood won Gold medal in under 50kg sub -junior boys category, Zikra Fatima won Gold medal in under 44kg cadet girls category, Radha Sharma won Silver medal in under 49kg junior girls category, Khadija Ul Qubra won Silver medal in under 42kg junior girls category and Yamin Jameel secured Bronze medal in under 45kg cadet boys category.

The championship was attended by more than 800 players from across the country.

Chief coach of the Shield Taekwondo Academy Burhan Ud Din Khan (NIS Taekwondo Coach / National Taekwondo Medalist) said, “We are committed to create an Olympic level atmosphere in the district.”

Junaid Ali Khan, president District Doda Taekwondo Association congratulated the team for this remarkable achievement.