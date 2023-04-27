IT Deptt conducts orientation sessions on API Setu, JKMYGOV instance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: The Information Technology Department, in association with Central NeGD and MYGOV team, New Delhi, today conducted two interactive virtual sessions on API Setu platform and JKMYGOV instance with the officers from the Administrative Departments and Integrated Child Development Society (ICDS), Social Welfare Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Civil Secretariat in which more than 250 officers and officials participated.

Additional Secretary IT, Satish Sharma, gave an overview of API integration program and mentioned that API is a useful mechanism that allows two software applications to exchange messages or data in a standard format.

The workshop on API Setu was hosted by Manpreet Singh, Consultant to IT Department and Anoop Kumar from NeGD, New Delhi, while the sessions on MYGOV instance were hosted by Puneet Kant, Senior Consultant to IT Department and Shivangi Verma from MYGOV central team.

In a separate session, Satish Sharma gave an overview of the JKMYGOV program and mentioned that the instance is an interactive citizen engagement platform that collaborates with government bodies to engage with citizens for policy formulation and seeks the opinion of people on issues/ topics of public interest and welfare

Overwhelming participation was witnessed in the virtual sessions from various administrative departments and ICDS Jammu and Kashmir.

The sessions were followed by a SoP, presentation on guidelines and registration process by Anoop Kumar, NeGD and Puneet Kant.