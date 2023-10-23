Parade Ground for Sports

Sir,

It has come into notice that the Parade Sports Ground in Jammu City, which has long been a cornerstone for outdoor activities in the old city is in deplorable condition. While it is essential to acknowledge some recent positive developments, such as curtailing vehicular ingress into the ground, there remains an urgent need for comprehensive improvements.

On the positive side, the court decree limiting parking within the Parade Ground is a step in the right direction. It ensures the ground is preserved for its intended purpose – a space for sports and recreation. Additionally, we must commend the authorities for recognizing the ground’s significance.

However, the negative aspects cannot be ignored. The ongoing presence of the colossal waste repository is a severe eyesore and health hazard. The lack of proper maintenance, including unkempt grass and uneven terrain, endangers young athletes and diminishes their enthusiasm for sports. Furthermore, the neglect has resulted in injuries due to the uneven outfields.

The Parade Ground is a vital asset for the community, offering a much-needed space for outdoor activities. It’s high time the Jammu Municipal Corporation initiates a well-planned restoration effort, addressing issues like garbage disposal, maintenance, and proper grass cover. Let us collectively strive to transform the Parade Ground into a symbol of pride, not neglect.

Vikas Jamwal

Parade, Jammu