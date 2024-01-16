Panchayat, ULB Polls In J&K Soon After Process Of OBC Reservation Concludes: LG Sinha

BARAMULLA, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asserted that panchayat and urban local bodies polls would “definitely” be conducted in the Union territory after the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is implemented.

He alleged that those who deprived the local bodies of funds during their rule were now doing politics on the issue and want the situation to revert, but “we will not allow that”.

“I want to tell those colleagues of mine who were panchs, sarpanches and ULB representatives – after the State Reorganisation Act came into force, the reservation of other backward classes was a constitutional necessity and the administration has started the process.

“I want to assure you that after concluding this exercise, ULBs and Panchayat polls will definitely be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to assert that they will definitely be held,” Sinha said here.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a stadium named after the country’s first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sinha said some people were indulging in politics over the delay in conducting the polls, but people know their intentions.

“Some people are doing politics over the issue. Those who choked ULBs and Panchayats have started remembering them now. I do not want to say anything, but, I think the people here know very well who those people are and what their intentions are.

“They want Panchayats to return to the same situation and that everything should happen through them, but, I want to assure you that we will not allow that,” he said.

He appealed to the people, especially the youth, to participate in the Republic Day celebrations and keep the tricolour flying high.

“I urge you to take part in large numbers in the ‘Jhanda Ooncha Rahay Hamara’ programme. I want the skies of Baramulla to be filled with Tiranga,” he said. (Agencies)