Pala placed as I/c Dy Drug Controller

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Government has accorded sanction to the placement of Mohd Iqbal Pala (Assistant Drugs Controller/Assistant Drug Analyst) as Incharge (I/c) Deputy Drugs Controller/Drug Analyst in the Drugs & Food Control Organization, J&K.

According to the order, he has been placed against available vacancy of Deputy Drug Controller Jammu, in his own pay and grade, on officiating basis with charge allowances as admissible under rules.