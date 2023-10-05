Pakistan’s internal turmoil

Sir,

The series of terrorist attacks, protests in various regions, and human rights violations are alarming signs of a nation facing increasing challenges.

The situation in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (POK) is of particular concern, with rising inflation, high electricity bills, and allegations of land grabbing by the military. These issues have led to public discontent and resentment against security agencies. The recent arrest of a Shia cleric under blasphemy laws further adds to the tensions in the region.

In addition, positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir, such as infrastructure development and relative peace, have contradicted the narrative fed to the populace over the years. Pakistan’s focus on highlighting human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir adds fuel to the fire.

On Pakistan’s western borders, terror attacks and insurgency are on the rise, with areas like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Baluchistan being severely affected. The Pakistan Taliban (TTP) is gaining ground, posing a significant threat. Reports of a split within the Taliban and the involvement of the Afghan army in supporting the TTP further complicate matters.

It is essential for Pakistan to address these issues comprehensively, develop a long-term strategy against terrorist groups, and prioritize the well-being of its citizens. Continued turmoil and repression will only lead to more violence and further instability.

Vishal Rasgotra

Jammu