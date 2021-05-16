JAMMU: In yet another instance, a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in Jammu District on Sunday. The drone was spotted in Kanachak area of the International Border of Jammu District in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, the security forces have launched a search operation to check if weapons were dropped by the Pakistani drone. This instance of drone spotting comes two days after a cache of arms was recovered from the Samba district.
Home Latest News Jammu: Pakistani Drone Spotted In Kanachak Area Near International Border