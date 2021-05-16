CBSE launched ‘Dost For Life’ mobile app for psycho-social wellness of students! Here’s how to kickstart new academics preparations as well!

NEW DELHI : To help students deal with the current atmosphere and to provide crucial academic guidance, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced a mobile app called ‘Dost for Life. Designed for students of classes 9th to 12th and their parents, the app is a free to use, convenient platform which will provide counselling sessions, expert advice, Covid-19 related protocol tips on mental well-being and also suggestive course guidance after 12th standard. It also has educational material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability, substance use disorder, aggression and life skills to sensitise students and masses.

This initiative is being welcomed by students as well as teachers, and is expected to instil positivity and teach students to tackle difficult situations in life. Along with this, the new National Education Policy (NEP) is also a fresh move to improve the country’s education system. The new NEP aims to shift the focus in schools from rote learning to ‘competency-based learning’. So let’s look at some ways to prepare for the new academic year.

2. Use effective learning tools- Only memorising answers will not be enough. You’ll need to cultivate a deep understanding of concepts. Also, study in a way that you remember things easily and for a longer period of time. Innovative tools like ‘Mnemonics’ and ‘Concept videos’ of Oswaal CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 will come in handy for longer retention of information and hybrid learning, respectively.

3. Set goals in advance- Start small. Set weekly goals. Then set monthly goals, quarterly goals and so on. Divide your syllabus in a way that you can do justice to every topic. If you leave most of it to the end of the year, you will feel burdened and will be under immense pressure at the time of exams. To avoid stress and last-minute panic, consider planning the syllabus systematically and leaving time for recreation. A balanced approach will keep your mind active and thus help you score more.

Kickstart your new academic year with a positive energy and use ‘Dost For Life’ when you need help. After all, ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. (Agency)