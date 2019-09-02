Pakistan will never ever start war with India: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan will never ever start a war with India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, amid tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over Kashmir.

“We will never ever start the war. Both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and if tension escalates the world will face danger,” Khan said while addressing a gathering of the Sikh community at the Governor’s House here.

Khan said that war is not a solution to any problem. (AGENCIES)