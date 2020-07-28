Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions on Tuesday, an Army official said.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil and Gugaldara sectors in Kupwara in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said.

A befitting response was given to the Pakistani aggression, he said. (AGENCIES)