Pakistan violates airspace along IB in  R S Pura

JAMMU: Hours before the arrival of US President Donald Trump to India on Monday, ‘air Space violation’ was reported from Pakistan side into the Indian side in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu.

Official sources here said that at around 1145 hours, Pakistan aircraft was seen flying into the Indian Territory by the villagers.

“The villagers reported the matter to the police and by the time, police rushed to the spot, it returned,” sources added.

However, panic gripped the border residents due to air Space violation.(AGENCIES)