Pakistan: PML-N to pick interim party president on May 18

Pakistan, May 16 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to announce its interim party president on May 18 after Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the post, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) will take place on the same day, where the decision will be made and it will be addressed by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is important to mention that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif resigned as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president on Monday.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanullah has said that the Punjab chapter of the party has requested Sharif to resume the party presidency.

“He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

It must be noted that the former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After his acquittal, the former PM contested General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore. (Agencies)