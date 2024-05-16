Terrorist Associate Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In J&K’s Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, May 16: Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from his possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The recovery of arms and ammunition comes just four days ahead of polling on May 20 in Kupwara district, which is part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Acting on a special input, a joint team of the Army, BSF and police established a checkpoint and apprehended terrorist associate Mushtaq Ahmad Lone at Lone Harie in Kupwara district, the officials said.

During the search, the security forces recovered two pistols with magazines, 10 hand grenades and 54 nine mm rounds from the possession of the accused, they said.

A case has been registered against Lone, the officials said.