Pakistan opens historic Hindu temple in Punjab for worship after 72 years

LAHORE: Pakistan has opened a 1,000-year-old Hindu temple in eastern city Sialkot for “worship” for the first time since partition on the demand of the local Hindu community, officials said on Monday.

The Shawala Teja Singh temple, located in city’s congested Dhaarowal locality, some 100-km from Lahore, is more than 1,000 years old, according to the book ‘History of Sialkot’ by the late Rashid Niaz.

“The Evacuee Trust Property Board, which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, has opened Shawala Teja Singh temple after the partition on the demand of the local Hindu community,” ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi said.

He said since there was no Hindu population earlier residing in the city the temple was closed for worship.

“The temple was partially damaged during attacks on temples here in reaction to Babri Mosque in 1992,” he said, adding that the ETPB carried out restoration work of the temple on the direction of Board chairman Dr Amir Ahmed recently. (AGENCIES)