Pakistan: Lahore High Court grants bail to Imran Khan’s wife in Al-Qadir Trust case

Islamabad : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case until May 23, ARY News reported.

According to the news report, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Khawaja Haris had requested a 10-day protective bail for her. The high court accepted the request and approved her bail until May 23, as per the news report. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan along with Bushra Bibi appeared before the HC and filed a plea to get protective bail for his wife in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The petitioner requested the court to approve the protective bail as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is carrying out the investigation of the case, can arrest her, as per the ARY News report.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Imran Khan to join the investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. According to the details, Islamabad High Court issued a written order granting Imran Khan interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to the order, the NAB can file a plea to revoke Imran Khan’s bail if Imran Khan obstructs the investigation. The order stated that Imran Khan may be presented before the investigation team whenever necessary.

The order called Advocate General and the Additional Attorney General’s stance that Imran Khan “cannot get relief due to Article 245” as offensive, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, Bushra Bibi challenged the NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Islamabad High Court on May 9 and the chairman and Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were made respondents in the plea.

The plea said that the political opponents have started a fake inquiry against Bushra Bibi and requested the court to issue directions to NAB for details regarding the inquiry, as per the news report.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, Geo News reported.

According to the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion – 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, as per the Geo News. They have been accused of taking undue benefit in the form of more than 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala in Punjab province to construct Al Qadir University. (Agencies)