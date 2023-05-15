1000 odd people had hijacked Admin to ruin JK: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that some 1000 odd people had got contract of the government only to ruin the erstwhile State but their time is over as the present administration is committed to serve and listen to every single citizen of the UT.

Addressing the Kissan Samparak Abhiyan at Dooru, Anantnag, the LG said that some “500 or 1000 odd people had got contracts” to rule and ruin JK.

“Their time is over now. The present administration is committed to listen to every single citizen of the UT and address their issues. We are here to serve the 1.30 Cr people of J&K without any discrimination,” he said, adding that some people can’t digest the peace and development in JK.

“Some people feel pain in their stomachs after seeing the peace and development in Kashmir. I can’t help them,” he said without naming any one.

The LG said that Kashmiri products will reach national and international markets soon. “Time is not far when farmer’s son would like to become a farmer too similarly the way government officer’s son dreams to become the officer,” he said, adding that modern avenues will be made available to the farmers so that they too can dream big