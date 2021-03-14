Pakistan extends travel restrictions on inbound flights amid rising coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD [PAKISTAN], MARCH 14 : Amid rising coronavirus cases, Pakistan has extended the duration of restrictions imposed on inbound flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday, reported Geo News.

The extension comes as Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases move past 600,000.

The country’s COVID-19 infections have reached 602,536 since the first case reported last February, with 13,476 people succumbing to the virus and a positivity ratio of 5.5 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2,338 cases were recorded, and 46 patients died due to the disease, reported Geo News.

The restrictions will remain in place till March 18, the CAA said in a notification.

The CAA, on March 1, had notified a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes.

The aviation authority re-informed travellers of its rules based on country divisions into Categories A, B, and C.

CAA reduced the countries in Category A from 24 to 15, while the ban on passengers from countries in Category C remained intact, reported Geo TV.

Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are among the 21 countries included in Category A, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Ghana, Ireland, United Kingdom, Zambia, and The Netherlands are among the 15 countries included in Category C.

Also, the passengers from countries included in Category A do not require a COVID-19 PCR test before landing in Pakistan.

Passengers from countries in Category B need to have a negative test, not less than 72 hours old, reported Geo TV.

As per the notification, those living in Category C countries will have to obtain special permission from the government of Pakistan if they wish to travel to the country. (AGENCY)