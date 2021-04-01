Pakistan Does A U-Turn; Cabinet Rejects Proposal To Import Cotton, Sugar From India

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) allowed the import of cotton and sugar from India, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Cabinet on Thursday rejected the proposal. As per reports, Pakistan Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said that import of sugar and cotton will be deferred till India restores Article 370 in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s top decision making body said that Pakistan will buy sugar and cotton from India, lifting a ban on their import from the neighbouring country imposed in the wake of heightened tension over Kashmir in 2019.

The meeting was chaired by Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as finance minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

While informing press about the minutes of the meeting, Azhar said that the members discussed 21 items on the agenda, including import of cotton and sugar from India, which it allowed after detailed discussions. (Agency)