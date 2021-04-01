35 students, 8 teachers test positive at Govt Hr Sec School in Budgam

BUDGAM: At least 35 students and seven teachers were tested COVID-19 positive at Government Higher Secondary School in Hafroo Batapora area of Chadoora in Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

The school administration has however decided to close the institute for the period of one week.

Principal Higher Secondary School Hafroo said that “A total of 43 positive cases (35 students and 8 teachers) has been detected from this school in mass/random sampling, testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time.”

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected students have been advised to self-isolate, quarantine themselves.

He said that the testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time, adding that the school will remain closed for the period of one week. (KNO)