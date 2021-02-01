Pak women term Govt’s silence as ‘unending punishment’

Urge admn to deport them back

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 1: The Pakistani wives of ex-militants today protested and appealed the Government to take steps to send them back to Pakistan.

Scores of such women along with their kids reached the Press Enclave and raised slogans in favour of their demands while terming the silence of the Government over the issue as ‘unending punishment’.

“We have been protesting for long now and all we want is to be sent back to Pakistan but nobody is paying any heed to our issues. We are appealing India and Pakistan to send us back,” said Bushra Farooq currently residing in Kupwara.

They said that after the disqualification of a DDC candidate in Kupwara Soumya Sadaf based on citizenship, they have come to know that the Government is not going to give them the rights of a citizen of India.

“Keeping that in view, we are demanding that either accept us as citizens or make sure that we are deported back to Pakistan,” the women said.

They said that as many of them have been divorced or have been widowed over time, they are facing immense troubles.

“We know that they are not in a mood of addressing our issues. What is our fault? We fail to understand; at least they should treat it is a humanitarian issue and resolve it,” they said.

The children of these women also said that they are in a state of agony and want to be deported without any delay as they are suffering.

“We came here in 2015 but after that, we are suffering. My father is a labourer and is not able to earn the livelihood and provide us with education; we demand that we should be deported back to Pakistan. If they do not accept us, then deport us,” said Laiba daughter of one the women from Pakistan.