Rana calls for expanding reach of computer literacy in rural areas

NAGROTA, Feb 1: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today underscored the crucial importance of computer literacy in the fast changing technological world, saying it will not place youth in good stead in the job market but this is an area having potential to empower everyone in deriving knowledge and information about what is going on across the world.

“During the current slump in job market due to COVID-19, information technology was perhaps one of the few sectors that withstood the challenge”, Rana said while addressing the Foundation Day function cum Alumni Meet of HIIT Computers Education Nagrota this morning, while stressing the need for expanding reach of computer literacy to rural areas.

He said the importance of computer knowledge was never felt as important as of now when the entire world is grappling with the grim pandemic situation. Computer knowledge is not imperative for just working on the laptops or desktops in homes or offices but it encompasses various devices which help in keeping track with the developments around, be it seeking online medical assistance or transacting digitally, he said.

The Provincial President referred to the long spell of lockdowns and closure of educational institutions in the recent past and said that computer knowledge turned out to be the only mode of pursuing education. Since everybody had not access to this technology, a mushroom growth of online libraries’ have surfaced with adequate internet access in urban and semi urban areas to ornament children with the online academic through computers, he added.

He lauded the management for keeping available the facility in rural areas and hoped that they will discharge their social responsibility by imparting computer literacy to poor segments of the society. He also wished the alumni best of luck with an adviser to spread the knowledge of technology in their vicinity. This will go a long way in benefiting the society at large, he maintained.

The Provincial President said that computer literacy assumes greater significance for career advancement of those in service, which is why special courses and workshops are being carried out for the purpose.

Managing Director HIIT Sudhir Padha presented an annual report and dwelt in detail about the courses carried out over the years, which have enabled the alumni seek jobs in both private and government sectors.