Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera

JAMMU: Pakistan troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that at about 1230 hours Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in District Rajouri.

“Indian Army retaliates befittingly to cross border firing while no injury or damage was reported in the firing,” said the spokesman. (AGENCIES)