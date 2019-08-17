Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from across the border started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, the spokesman said.

Last month, two army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. (AGENCIES)