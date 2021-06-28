Pak to remain in “Grey List”

While reviewing the status of Pakistan in respect of the progress in checking money laundering vis-a-vis terror funding , the global anti money laundering watchdog – the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided yet again to keep Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ or in simpler parlance in one step just away from the red – say in the “black list”. Since Pakistan has failed to come up to the minimum reasonable requirements of FATF in investigating and prosecuting top handlers and commanders of UN designated terror groups including Hafiz Sayed and MasoodAzhar , it will continue to remain in the grey list or increasing monitoring list . Pakistan must be having its compulsions partly because of different powers of governmental authority in which the Army calls shots or has its state policy to pamper and protect top terrorists like Hafiz , Azhar, Lakhvietc, however, it must pay for it by facing sanctions from FATF as is applicable to those countries which are kept on “Grey List ” or out rightly blacklisted like Iran and Korea.