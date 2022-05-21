Pak police searches near Imran’s house

KARACHI, May 21: Following the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of a conspiracy to kill him, Islamabad police conducted a search operation around his residence in Bani Gala here, Pakistani media reported today.

The report said that a police team, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached Imran Khan`s residence and carried out the search operation. As the police team reached, several PTI workers gathered outside his residence opposing the Government`s action and raised anti-Government slogans. The workers termed it as a revengeful tactic of the present Government, reported local TV channel. On the other hand, in Karachi, another team of police conducted raids at Pakistan National Assembly member of PTI, Alamgir Khan`s residence.

The PTI workers claimed that PTI MNA was not present at his home at the time of the raid. Following the police action, PTI leaders reached the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and submitted an application against the police raid. Former federal minister for maritime affairs of Pakistan, Ali Haider Zaidi condemned the police action and called the Sindh police a military wing of PPP. He said that the police violated the ‘sanctity of the four walls’ by entering the residence of a public representative at midnight and warned that the present Government would be accountable soon, reported local TV channel.

While criticising the Shehbaz Government, Zaidi said that the police failed miserably to detain the real culprits and harassing the noble citizens of the country. If they want to arrest the culprits they should besiege the Chief minister`s house, Zaidi said. Meanwhile, on Friday, former federal Minister and PTI central leader Asad Umar claimed that they received a threat alert regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan`s security and will lodge a case against Shehbaz`s Government if something happens to his party`s Chairman.

Speaking in an interview in the Pakistani news programme, the PTI leader said that a senior officer had telephoned him that Imran Khan`s life is in danger and a threat alert regarding the PTI Chairman`s security was also received, Pakistani media reported. Umar revealed that he had asked Imran Khan to use bullet-proof glasses but he rejected it. (ANI)