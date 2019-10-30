Pak opens fire along LoC, civilian killed

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: A civilian was killed and five others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression that started on Tuesday night, they said.

Officials said the injured have been admitted to a hospital. (agencies)

