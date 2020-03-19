Pak misused platform during SAARC video-conference raising Kashmir issue: MEA

NEW DELHI: Emergency SAARC fund proposed by PM to combat coronavirus operationalised, have received requests from member countries for assistance said MEA.

Crisis of this magnitude does not recognise borders. In this spirit, PM called SAARC video-conference on coronavirus said MEA.

Platform was not political, but humanitarian; they misused it said MEA on Pak raising Kashmir during SAARC video-conference on coronavirus.

Planning to evacuate Indians from Italy over weekend said MEA. Indians who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran in proper medical care, recovering said MEA.