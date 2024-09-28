Pak could be split into 3 parts if it keeps supporting terrorism: Adityanath

Addresses election rallies in Nagri, Ramnagar

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 27: Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath today said if neighbouring country continues to support terrorism, it could be split into three parts.

Addressing an election rally at Nagri near here, today Adityanath said Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) is already prepared to merge with India.

“Even Pakistan-backed terrorists know the price Pakistan will have to pay for supporting terrorism. It could lead to Pakistan being divided into three parts, with no trace of it left,” Adityanath said.

“Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir is sitting, ready to merge with India. They want freedom from Pakistan, they want development, ration, peace, and Ayushman health cards, but all of this is only possible within India,” he added.

He asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP, calling it the only option for good governance, peace, stability, and development in the region.

Yogi, while making a scathing attack on Congress said the party is synonymous with problem while BJP is solution. So it is people to decide whether they have to be with problem or become the part of solution.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic struggles, Adityanath remarked, “Pakistan’s situation is such that it is going around with a begging bowl. It’s no secret that their Government has taken their people. Even Balochistan is now saying they don’t want to stay with Pakistan because they are treated like foreigners.”

The UP Chief Minister also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “firm” stance against terrorism, saying “water and terrorism cannot flow together,” referring to the Indus River treaty.

He warned that anyone attempting to spread terrorism in India with Pakistan’s support would meet a grim fate.

“If anyone, with Pakistan’s support, tries to sow seeds of terrorism in India, they will neither have a shroud to cover them nor two yards of land to be buried in.”

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, including the National Conference, Adityanath said their leaders used to behave like “rulers” of Jammu and Kashmir and enjoyed foreign trips at Government expense but that is not the case anymore.

Yogi said the people of Kathua were part of the struggle of Bharatiya Jana Sangh led by Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee who laid down his life for total integration of J&K with India and opposed the ‘Duo Vidhan, Duo Pradhan and Duo Nishan’. The dream of Dr Mookherjee has been fulfilled in 2019 by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi by abrogating Article 370.

He said in election the people of J&K will decide their own fate and assured them that their future is only safe in the hands of BJP. Holding Kashmir centric parties responsible for terrorism, he said the treatment of terrorism is only with BJP.

Yogi said that there was Congress Government in UP for decades together but they created hurdles in construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It was only after Modi Government came to power at Centre in 2014 and BJP Government came to power in UP in 2017 that the party fulfilled its commitment with the people of country by constructing a grand Ram Lalla temple at Ayodhya, he added.

The UP CM also blamed Congress for Muslim appeasement and said that the party had said that in case the decision comes for the construction of temple at Ayodhya the streams of blood will flow but not a single drop of blood was shed as it was our commitment to the people.

He also accused the Congress and NC of mass exodus of Hindus from Kashmir and killing of innocent people.

He appealed the people to vote in favour of BJP candidate, Dr Bharat Bushan on October 1 elections.

Addressing another election rally at Ramnagar, in support of BJP candidate Dr Sunil Bhardwaj Yogi appealed people to vote enmass in favour of party candidate and ensure his victory.

He, while addressing rally said soon after abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir marched on the path of progress and development. The Congress, NC and PDP who looted the resources of J&K are not worth trust, he added.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes launched by Modi for people of country and said four crore poor were given free houses under PM Awas Yojna while lakhs of people of the J&K UT were also benefitted under this scheme.

Yogi said that certain sections of people in J&K were deprived of their rights and barriers were created in their empowerment but BJP removed all these barriers.