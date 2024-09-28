NIA searches at 7 places

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches across Reasi and Rajouri districts in Reasi pilgrims’ terror attack case in which 11 passengers including 9 pilgrims of holy Shiv Khori Ji shrine were killed on June 9 this year.

Seven locations in Reasi and Rajouri districts were extensively searched in the case RC-02/2024/NIA/JMU, registered by NIA in June this year after taking over the probe from the Reasi police which had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) initially in the case.

“Incriminating material indicating linkages between the terrorists and OGWs was seized during the searches, and the same is under scrutiny. The locations searched by the NIA teams were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) as well as the surrounding jungle linked with the hybrid terrorists who stayed in the area,” an official statement issued by the NIA this evening, said.

It added that these terrorists were supported by one of the arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din, who provided the terrorists with shelter and food.

The OGWs whose premises were searched were also involved in providing shelter, harbour, food and other logistic support to the terrorists crossing the area, which is one of the transit routes to the Kashmir region, the report said.

Police had conducted searches in Surankote and other adjoining areas in search of the terrorists earlier.

While the terrorists directly involved in the massacre of 11 persons including 9 pilgrims remained untraced, the OGWs were detained and arrested who were involved in giving shelter to the killers.

The attack was unleashed by terrorists on the evening of 9th June, as part of Pak-backed terror conspiracy to destabilise the J&K region with the aim to disturb India’s peace and stability.

A bus carrying Yatris from Shiv Khori to Katra, in Pouni area of Reasi district, came under terrorist fire and plunged into a nearby gorge, killing 9 people, including a child.