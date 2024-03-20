Paharis to support BJP in LS polls: Raja Aijaz

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 19: Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Raja Aijaz announced today that the Pahari people have decided to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in J&K.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated: “We have decided to support the BJP agenda and collaborate with them in the elections in both Jammu as well as Kashmir.”

Aijaz, who was until recently associated with the Peoples Conference, emphasized the need for Pahari people to sideline those who have been exploiting them.

“They should identify those who have exploited them for the last several decades. Such people are not even slowing down now as they promise different things,” he said.

As a leading figure in the Pahari Culture and Welfare Forum, Aijaz commented on the recent Government reservation, stating, “There were people who used to doubt how the 10 per cent reservation would be given to Paharis. The Government’s move is an answer to these doubts.”

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and LG, stating that oppressed people have finally been given their due rights after decades of neglect.

“In 1988, recommendations were sent to the Government of India seeking reservations for eight groups, all of whom received their share except for the Paharis. Since then, we have been suffering,” he said.

Aijaz urged Pahari people to sever ties with politicians who have exploited them and work together for the betterment of the community. “Those associated with these people should sever ties and unite for the community’s welfare,” he said.

He also urged Pahari people to assert their rights and honor, emphasizing the crucial role they play in elections. “We need to play our role and ensure that people get what they deserve,” he said.

Mentioning a pledge that was taken, Aijaz said that Pahari people were duty-bound to help and support the BJP. “We had made a promise that whosoever fulfills our demands, we will support them; and by that, we were bound to side with BJP for what they have done for us so far.”