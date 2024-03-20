DGP visits Khari, Sangaldan Railway Stations, reviews security measures

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 19: Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, R.R Swain, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures at the newly established stations in Khari and Sangaldan, in Ramban district today.

Accompanying him were ADGP Railways, J&K, SJM Geelani, ADGP Armed/L&O, J&K, Vijay Kumar, and ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain.

He interacted with the Government Railways Police & jurisdictional police officers and conducted inspection of some areas of the railway stations. He also interacted with the senior railway officers and enquired about the various facilities provided including accommodation for stationed staff.

Click here to watch video

On the occasion, DIG DKR range Shreedhar Patil, SSP Ramban, SSP Railways, SSP NHW and other jurisdictional officers briefed the officers.

During the visit, the DGP emphasised upon on enhancing the security protocols and ensuring the safety of the passengers and public assets. The DGP reiterated the commitment of the Jammu & Kashmir Police to maintaining peace and security in the region, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in countering potential threats.

He also took the opportunity to interact with the staff of Indian Railways, underscoring the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and railway personnel in safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the security of passengers and cargo.

The collaborative efforts between various law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, including Indian Railways, are vital in safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the security of passengers and cargo. The DGP expressed confidence in the capabilities of the officers and personnel involved in ensuring the security of the newly established stations.