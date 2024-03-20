PAGD stays strong despite enemies wishing for its end: Dr Abdullah

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Mar 19 : National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, today said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) remains united, emphasising that its purpose is not merely to win seats but to defeat those who have eroded the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah while addressing reporters in Srinagar said that their adversaries anticipate the dissolution of the PAGD. “Our enemies are eagerly waiting for us to declare the end of the PAGD. However, our goal is not just to win seats; it is to defeat those who have erased our identity. Why would PAGD end?” he said.

Addressing concerns about seat-sharing, Abdullah said that there are no issues within the alliance regarding this matter. He confirmed that the party will contest all three Lok Sabha polls, as it has done in previous elections. “What is there to discuss about seat-sharing? We are partners in the INDIA Alliance, and the three seats we have won are alliance seats. We will continue to contest these seats,” he asserted.

Abdullah expressed disappointment that simultaneous elections were not held, stating that they had advocated for this approach. He criticised the current administration, accusing them of hindering the election process. “We wanted simultaneous elections, but they did not allow it, as they consider themselves the owners of this place,” he said.

In a separate interaction, the vice president of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, criticised the current administration for obstructing the election process. He highlighted that the Election Commission and all political parties were prepared for simultaneous elections, but the administration refused, citing the need for additional security forces. “How can we talk about ‘One Nation, One Election’ if we cannot hold elections here when major states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are not holding assembly elections?” he questioned.

The junior Abdullah expressed concern about the feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the future, given the challenges faced in conducting elections even when major states are not in the election cycle. “If we cannot conduct simultaneous elections now, how will it be possible in the future when states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar are holding elections simultaneously? Where will the additional forces come from?” he pondered.

However, he expressed optimism following the Supreme Court’s directive to hold elections before September 30th, stating that power would be returned to the people. He added that they were not in a rush to announce candidates.