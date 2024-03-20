Educate people about Modi Govt’s development measures: Koul to cadre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sangathan general secretary J&K, Ashok Koul chaired the series of meetings simultaneously, during one-day Pravas in district Jammu South here, today. The meetings were organized and coordinated by BJP district president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan.

Former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister and State vice president, Sham Choudhary, former Minister and Bahu constituency in charge Priya Sethi, vice presidents Anuradha Charak and Aseem Gupta, former district presidents, Vinay Gupta and HS Pummi, former MLC, Vikram Randhawa, DDC and incharge RS Pura Jammu South constituency, Prof Garu Ram Bhagat, DDC Vidhya Mottan, senior leader Rajeev Charak including district general secretaries Pushpinder Charak and Akash Chopra Sanyojak Pt. Ashok Khajuria and Sanjoyak Vivek Patyal were present in the meeting.

While addressing the Karyekartas, Koul held threadbare discussions with the local leadership including the party leaders holding the important responsibilities reviewed the progress of such programmes and suggested more measures to further polish the grass root level activists to reach the people and mobilize their support for the BJP by educating them about numerous mega projects of development and welfare schemes of Modi Government in the last ten years of good governance.

Kavinder Gupta expressed confidence in the BJP’s track record and its ability to secure a landslide victory in the upcoming polls. He asked the party activists to make sure that the policies and plans of the party are on the tips of the common masses as the same is a pre-requisite for winning Lok Sabha polls.

Priya Sethi discussed the party’s ideology, principles and concepts and said that ” the party workers will have to focus on the welfare schemes and achievements of the Central and UT Governments.” She furthermore communicated on organizational matters and the desire to bolster the party fabric at the booth level.

In her presidential address Rekha Mahajan, said that the majority of development projects aimed at rejuvenating the Union Territory of J&K have been completed and the foundation stone of many development projects worth crores has also been laid under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. She added that now, the BJP’s focus is on micro-management to ensure that every voter reaches the booth to cast their vote.