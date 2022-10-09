PAGD leaders spin doctors, day-dreamers: Pathania

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 9: Attributing PAGD leaders as spin doctors and day-dreamers, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Spokesperson J&K BJP said that Section-19 and Section-20 of RPA 1950 are crystal clear as to how a person who may be ‘permanently resident’ at one place and ‘ordinarily resident’ at other, can register himself as voter and cast his vote at a place where he is ordinarily residing.

The said law had been enacted by the Indian Parliament during times of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sheikh Mohd Abdullah and Mufti Mohd Sayeed.

“Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had also started his political career from National Conference. But it is most unfortunate that progenies and legacy claimers of Sheikh Abdullah, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mufti are disputing and questioning the sanctity of said law. Known for selling pipe dreams and leading the people onto the garden path, these politicians have done least for the welfare and well being of Kashmiri people”, he said and called upon these leaders to call spade a spade and refrain shooting arrows in the dark.

Pathania also called for engagement with protesting PHE daily wagers and solve the stalemate prevailing over the UT of J&K since few months. While making a point during interaction with striking employees, Pathania said that as per the practice and the law settled by the Supreme Court of this country, the doctrine of ‘hire and fire’ cannot be resorted to.

“A sincere effort to register and make all the daily wagers online was made while BJP was in coalition here in over. Focus was also laid on their regularization and timely payment of wages. Now it becomes the duty of LG led dispensation to see that the young working force of this UT does not face more exploitation. Positivity and pragmatism is the very need of the hour”, he added.

He was accompanied by Rakesh Bodhi DDC, Mamta Rani Sarpanch, Aarti Sharma, Santosh Kumari, Krisha Singh, Sansar Singh, Subash Chander, Bishan Dass, Parshotam Lal, Girdhari Lal Padha, Neelam Devi, Surishta Devi, and a galaxy of locals.