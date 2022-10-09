Kavinder starts development work worth Rs 7 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Jammu city is moving fast on the path of development which is evident from the developmental works going on across the city at an unprecedented scale and pace.

This was stated by Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM while starting development work of a Nallah in Rampura area of Nai Basti in Ward No. 23 in Gandhi Nagar Constituency with an estimated cost of Rs. 7 crore.

The BJP leader claimed that there is no dearth of funds for accomplishment of this project at an earliest.

He said that the Government is working relentlessly to create state of art modern infrastructure for the people in every nook and corner across Jammu city.

Meanwhile, Kavinder visited Ward No. 55 and interacted with people of the area.

He asserted that real development has been witnessed during the last four years in J&K in general and in Gandhi Nagar Constituency in particular.

Among others present on the occasion were Vinay Gupta, District BJP Jammu president; Pawan Singh, Councillor; Bharat Bhushan, Mandal president; Narinder Koki, Jeet Chowdhary, Naveen Gupta, Varinder Singh, Jyoti Sharma, Sahil Mahajan, Raman Gupta, Monu Slathia, Suraj Rana, Avtar Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Vishal, Ritika, Sangeeta, Rajni, Mohit Raina and Sanjay Bhau.