PAGD in majority in 7 districts, one short of majority in 2

Independents hold key in Srinagar

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Dec 23: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah, in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections has got majority in seven districts of Kashmir and are one short of majority in two other districts while in Srinagar Independents held the key.

Out of 10 districts in the Kashmir valley, the alliance has won a majority in seven districts and will have its district chairmen in Kupwara where they won nine seats, Budgam where they got 10 seats, Pulwama where they secured nine, Anantnag where they have 12, Kulgam where they bagged 12, Ganderbal where they won 11 and in Bandipora district where they got 8.

The alliance that was formed against the BJP is short of one seat from the clear majority in Baramulla and Shopian districts. In Baramulla district, the PAGD won six DDC seats while eight have gone to others including three to Congress, one to JKAP and four to Independents. In Shopian, the alliance has won six and are short of one seat.

However, Srinagar district, which saw seven seats going to Independents, is up for grabs. The J&K Apni party has managed to win maximum three seats in Srinagar. NC, JKPM and BJP won one each.

The Apni Party which was formed by former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari failed to make its mark despite getting several former Ministers and legislators in its fold. The party managed to win only eight seats from Kashmir valley.

The party bagged seats in Bandipora-A constituency in district Bandipora; Kunzar and Tangmarg in Baramulla district; Tangdhar in district Kupwara, Kellar in Shopian district; Harwan-II, Srinagar-III and Khanmoh-I in Srinagar district.

The Peoples Conference (PC) which is a smaller party in alliance has emerged as the single largest party in two districts of Kashmir. The party has emerged as the single largest party in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of North Kashmir.

The PC has won 5 seats in Kupwara, followed by National Conference 4, Independents 2, AIP 1 and Apni Party 1. In neighbouring Baramulla district, PC has won three seats, followed by Congress, Apni Party, National Conference and PDP two each.

Meanwhile, a worker of a DDC candidate, winning from Baramulla block constituency, was injured after her cavalcade came under stone-pelting in Hudpora locality of this north-Kashmir’s district today.

The PAGD candidate Qurat-ul-Ain Bashir from PDP was approaching towards her native village along with her workers when the cavalcade was pelted with stones near Hudpora area in the district.

Few vehicles were damaged even as a worker was injured. The injured worker was removed to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Police have registered a case (FIR number 217/2020 under sections 147, 323, 336, 354-B, 506 of IPC) in this matter and further investigations are going on.