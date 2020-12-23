Independents emerge big winners with 50 seats, defeat bigwigs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Independent candidates have emerged as big winners in Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden District Development Council polls, with 50 of them having been declared elected so far from 278 seats out of total 280, putting them ahead of parties like the Congress and the PDP.

Among the big Independent wins is Taranjit Singh Tony who defeated BJP’s two-time MLA and former Cabinet Minister Sham Lal Choudhary (BJP) in Suchetgarh constituency of Jammu district by a slender margin of 11 votes.

Tony polled 12,969 votes against Choudhary’s 12958, according to the results declared by the J&K Election Commissioner in the early hours of today.

Choudhary, who originally hailed from Bhimber Tehsil in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir before his family migrated to border village Chakroi in R S Pura sector, had won Suchetgarh Assembly seat for the first time in 2008 and repeated the performance for the party in 2014.

Tony expressed gratitude to his voters and said the vote for him was “against the farm laws imposed by the BJP Government on the farmers of the country against their will”.

“The BJP went for aggressive campaigning bringing Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and national leaders to divert the attention of the voters from the real issues facing the public,” Singh, who finally prevailed after a neck-to-neck fight with the BJP leader, said.

Incidentally, this was the smallest margin win by any candidate in Jammu region, though an Independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival in the Kashmir valley, where many winners succeeded by small margins due to the low voter turnout recorded by various constituencies.

Another Independent Balbir Lal, a BJP rebel, shocked the party by winning Marh Assembly seat in Jammu district by a margin of 725 votes. Balbir polled 15056 votes while her BJP rival Vandana Kumari got 14331 votes in Marh. Congress candidate Rajinder Kumar Happy son of former Cabinet Minister Mula Ram was nowhere in the race taking just 4695 votes.

Former BJP Minister and two-time MLA from Marh Sukhnandan Choudhary had batted for mandate to Balbir Lal but the party went against his wishes and fielded Vandana Kumar, thus, inviting anger of Sukhnandan, who is known for direct contact with masses and development of Marh constituency.

With Sukhnandan’s tacit support, Balbir won the seat while the BJP official candidate lost. Political observers said the result of Marh seat has sent loud and clear message to the BJP that grass-root level leaders can’t be ignored. The BJP lost just three seats in Jammu district including Marh, Suchetgarh and Dansal.

Significantly, the Independents won majority in Poonch DDC where they got eight seats while Congress secured four and NC two. The BJP drew blank.

Former MLA Shah Mohammad Tantray, who had resigned from the PDP early this year, was defeated by Independent candidate Riyaaz Choudhary, who polled 3,829 votes against 2,898 by him in Loran constituency of Poonch district.

Independent candidate Avtar Singh was the luckiest among the contestants as he won by just three votes. Avtar Singh polled 246 votes against 243 by his NC rival Ali Mohammad Bhat to become the winner from Dadsara constituency in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

From the same district, BJP’s Minha Latief won by 14 votes against her PDP rival Ruqaya Bano. Lateef polled 364 votes, while Bano got 350 votes. The BJP has won three seats from the Kashmir Valley for the first time.

Among other low margin wins, Independent candidate Bilqees Jan defeated her nearest rival Gull Iqbal (Independent) by 11 votes from Zainapora constituency in Shopian district. Jan polled 146 votes and Iqbal 135.

Khalida Bibi (PDP) won by seven votes, defeating her nearest rival Sajida Begum (Independent) from Larnoo constituency in Anantnag district. Bibi polled 4,580 votes against Begum’s 4,573.

Bilal Ahmad Deva (Independent) emerged victorious from Vessu constituency, defeating his nearest rival Mudassir Rashid Mir of Peoples Movement by 35 votes after managing a total of 1,779 votes, while Nisar Ahmad Sheikh (Independent) also registered a win over NC’s Rayees Ul Hassan by 35 votes after getting a total of 1,945 votes.

The winning margin in Srinagar, from where the highest number of seven Independent candidates won the DDC polls, was also very low. J&K Apni Party won three DDC seats from the district followed by one each by the National Conference, BJP and J&K People’s Movement.

Independent candidate Mohammad Yaseen Rather got 156 votes and won by 21 votes from Qamarwari constituency, J&K Apni Party candidate Shameema Bano polled 213 votes and won by 36 votes from Khonmoh-I, while Ali Mohammad Rather (Independent) won Harwan-II by 96 votes after getting 314 votes.

For the rest of the winning candidates, there was three-digit margin as Mohammad Shaban Chopan (Independent) won by the highest margin of 521 votes in the district. He polled 609 against his nearest rival Mohammad Altaf Lali (Independent) who got only 88 votes.

In Jammu region which recorded a high turnout during the eight-phase DDC election, BJP’s Amit Sharma recorded a win by 47 votes from Majalta segment of Udhampur district against his nearest rival Rajesh Kumar of the National Panthers Party (NPP). Sharma polled 4,215 votes and Kumar 4,168 votes.

A majority of the 14 seats in Udhampur district witnessed a neck-to-neck fight mainly between the BJP and the NPP. The BJP finally won 11 seats, the NPP two and Independent one.

Hans Raj of the Congress defeated BJP’s Sanjay Parihar (Sarpanch) by 99 votes in Drabshalla-B constituency in Kishtwar district after securing 2,621 votes, while BJP’s Sharda Bhau won from the highest margin of 8,880 votes against Congress rival Anuradha Sharma from Akhnoor constituency of Jammu district. Bhau polled 14,619 votes against 5,739 by Sharma.