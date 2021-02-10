PAGD gets chairpersons, vice-chairpersons Ganderbal, Pulwama

Srinagar : The PAGD candidates were elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in Ganderbal and Pulwama districts today.

The PDP candidate Syed Bari Andrabi was elected as chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) of Pulwama while Mukhtar Bandh (NC) has been elected as vice chairman.

National Conference (NC) candidate Nuzhat Ishfaq was elected as the chairperson of DDC Ganderbal, while Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was elected as vice chairman DDC Ganderbal.

Bari got 9 votes and his rival Javed Rahim Bhat 4.

Nuzhat polled 9 votes while her rival Tasmeena polled 5.

