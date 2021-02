REASI: Saraf Singh Nag of BJP wins the chairperson post of DDC Reasi by securing 9 votes out of 14. Whereas Sajra Qadri independent candidate from Gulabgarh won the vice chairperson post through toss. As per the information, BJP candidate Abdul Rashid and Independent candidate Sajra Qadri got 7 -7 votes and later on through toss she was declared won.