PackTech Asia 2024 commences in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: PackTech Asia, an exhibition that showcases the latest packaging technologies, machinery, and equipment for various industries, commenced today at Reagle Park in Jammu.

Rahul Sahai, representing the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI) as Chair of PHDCCI Jammu Chapter, extended a warm greeting to all the attendees during the inauguration of the exhibition.

This event, slated from March 21 to 23, underscores the burgeoning Indian packaging industry, poised to reach a turnover of $32 billion by 2025, fueled by heightened demand for packaged goods post-pandemic.

The inaugural day of PackTech Asia 2024 witnessed substantial participation, with over 100 exhibitors, 60 foreign buyers, and 1000 business visitors converging at the venue. Notably, foreign buyers and delegates from various countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Egypt engaged in productive B2B meetings with exhibitors, highlighting the event’s international significance.

In his welcome address, Sahai underscored Jammu and Kashmir’s strategic potential to capitalize on this growth trajectory, particularly as a leading producer of fruits. With urbanization on the rise and an escalating demand for convenience foods, Sahai emphasized the critical role of robust packaging solutions in bolstering the region’s agriculture-based economy.

Sahai further appealed for the J&K Government’s support in establishing key facilities in Jammu, essential for fostering trade and industry growth. These proposed facilities include a dedicated Food and Packaging Park, cold storage units, warehouses, and a modern exhibition venue, aiming to empower businesses and generate employment opportunities.

Vikramjit Singh, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, highlighted the Government’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem conducive to the resilience and growth of these vital sectors.

Under the investment promotion pillar, Singh elucidated a range of incentives and support mechanisms offered by the Government to attract domestic and international investment. Additionally, emphasis was placed on skill development programs, technology adoption, and sustainability practices to enhance productivity and quality.

Environmental sustainability emerged as a core value, with initiatives focused on promoting eco-friendly practices and waste management solutions. Singh invited stakeholders globally to collaborate with Jammu & Kashmir in its journey towards becoming a hub of excellence and innovation in packaging, food processing, and plastics manufacturing.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, underscored the pivotal role of the Government in nurturing a robust manufacturing ecosystem, driving economic growth, and fostering employment opportunities. Kumar called for close collaboration among government bodies, industry players, academia, and civil society to unlock the full potential of these sectors.

The inaugural session, attended by dignitaries including Arun Manhas, Director Industries, Khalid Jhangir, Managing Director of JKTPO, and Swami Prem Anveshi of Anveshi Foundation, was moderated by Naveen Seth, Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI.