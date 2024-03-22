People must vote on basis of performance: Saroori

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Vice Chairman and Democratic Party (DPAP) candidate for the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat, GM Saroori, was accorded a warm welcome during his public meetings in Ramnagar, Udhampur and Kathua.

During his visit, Saroori also engaged in interactive sessions with party workers and office bearers, emphasizing the importance of unity and concerted efforts in securing success at the polls.

He expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his dedication to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the constituents in the Udhampur-Doda region. He reiterated his commitment to inclusive development, social justice and responsive governance, promising to be a strong voice for the people at the national level. Saroori reiterated the significance of fostering religious unity and communal amity.

DPAP leader also highlighted the importance of basing electoral choices on development agendas and performance records. He urged workers to evaluate candidates based on their commitment to progress, inclusive growth, and tangible results in addressing key issues faced by the region.

“I believe in raising public issues and serving the people without any bias towards religion or caste. During my tenure as MLA and Minister, my focus has always been on developmental work that benefits all sections of society,” he added.

Saroori emphasized his track record of prioritizing development projects and welfare programs based on merit and public need, rather than engaging in divisive religious or caste-based politics. He highlighted his commitment to continue this approach if elected to represent the Udhampur-Doda constituency in the Lok Sabha.

“I draw inspiration from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exemplary dedication to serving the people and amplifying their voices in Parliament. Like him, I will also prioritize the concerns of the downtrodden and work tirelessly for their upliftment,” Saroori said.

Among others who were present on the occasion included RS Chib general secretary, Jugal Kishore Provincial president, Salman Nizami chief spokesperson, Subash Gupta vice president Jammu province, Davinder Singh Bindu senior leader DPAP, Brijeshwar Singh Indu District president Kathua, Ashwani Khajuria District president Udhampur, Brij Mohan, Sanjeev Dubey and others.