MHA launches helpline to assist applicants seeking citizenship under CAA

NEW DELHI, Mar 15 : A helpline for people seeking Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 became operational on Thursday for providing assistance and information.

Anyone who needs assistance in applying for citizenship can make free calls to the number ‘1032’ between 8 am and 8 pm from anywhere in India.

“Helpline Number 1032 for CAA-2019 becomes operational. For assistance and information, applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India. Helpline is available from 8 am to 8 pm,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

A mobile application for applying for Indian citizenship under the CAA already became operational on March 15.

Earlier, the home ministry launched a portal for eligible people to apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA.

The rules for implementation of the contentious CAA, 2019 were notified on March 11, paving the way for granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With the issuance of the CAA rules, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians. (PTI )