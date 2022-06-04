Package, Jammu based employees’ transfers evoke controversy

BJP, KPs term orders as security breach

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 4: With threat perception to PM package and Jammu based employees looming large after the targeted killings by the militants in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration landed in a controversy today.

Its decision to transfer Kashmiri Pandit teachers, Jammu based employees and package employees of other departments to “safer locations” evoked major controversy in the Union Territory.

In the wake of increasing targeted killings, the Government issued transfer orders of several hundred Kashmiri Pandits and uploaded the list on various Government websites. These orders became viral on social media which evoked strong resentment among the people and some political leaders strongly objected the Government’s style of functioning.

Taking serious view of putting orders on website which became viral on social media after making rounds in many groups, the Kashmiri Pandit activists and leaders of some political parties including BJP strongly protested against the same.

The transfer orders were issued a day after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a series of meetings in New Delhi on Kashmir situation.

The decision irked the Kashmiri Pandits, leaders of political parties who accused the Government of making the new postings public, which can be detrimental to their security.

They alleged that previously too the officers committed such mistakes due to which the package and other Jammu based employees were exposed to security risk. They said despite taking up the issue, the concerned authorities in the Government took the things very leniently with the result about five employees lost their lives after being gunned down by militants while working in Kashmir. All of them were killed in their offices, they added.

“Though we seek relocation outside Kashmir, it is tragic that the Government put the transfer list in public domain. Isn’t it a serious lapse?,” a Pandit employee asked.

BJP termed the transfer list of KPs on social media as a big security breach.

Party JK spokesman, Altaf Thakur said making the transfer list public on social platforms was a big security breach as militants would have a clear idea on who was posted where.

In a statement issued here, Thakur said it was surprising to see the fresh transfer list of Kashmiri Pandit employees out in the public.

P L Koul Budgami and Raj Nath Raina, trade Union and KP leaders while taking serious note of the style of functioning of some of the officers in Kashmir valley, said earlier too controversial orders pertaining to package and Jammu based employees were issued to humiliate and harass them. Despite protests by the leaders of trade unions from Jammu as well as Kashmir, the authorities took the issue lightly and failed to take action against the erring officers who are playing with the lives of these hapless employees.

Even in some orders the phone numbers of the employees were also written which has been even strongly objected by the employees themselves saying that it was a breach of their privacy. This way they were exposing these employees to grave security risk. The order issued by CMO Srinagar for 30 package employees were containing the name and telephone numbers of employees also.

The authorities who issued the orders of transfer besides CMO Srinagar included Additional DC Anantnag, Chief Education Officer Srinagar and Chief Education Officer, Anantnag.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Divisional HoDs of all the civil departments to review the status of transfer of employees of PM package and Jammu based employees to safer places in view of recent attacks on employees.

He reviewed the district and Department wise status of PM package, Migrant and Jammu based employees working in different Government departments.

Besides, he also reviewed the status of applications for transfers given by these employees to the place of their choice in secure areas.

All the officers informed the meeting regarding the progress achieved in addressing the service matters of PM package employees including seniority and couple transfers.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on officers to contact every such employee and enquire about their interest of transfer. He said those who give consent to transfer should be posted at district headquarters or in Municipal towns or within the radius of three kilometers of Municipal town.

Moreover, the Divisional Commissioner appreciated all district and divisional officers for the prompt action regarding transfer of the employees to ensure their safety.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division and the Directors, Managing Directors, Mission Directors and Divisional HoDs of all civil departments.