4 killed, 8 hurt as Sumo skids into Nallah in Poonch

6 injured referred to GMC Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 4: Four persons were killed while eight others injured, some of them seriously, when a Tata Sumo vehicle rolled down into Brari Nallah in Sawjian area of Poonch district this evening.

Official sources said that mishap took place when Sumo vehicle, bearing registration number JK14A-3699 was on its way from Sawjian towards Gali Maidan. The driver lost control over the vehicle at a curve and it landed into Brari Nallah, resulting into on the spot death of one passenger on board.

Sources said that immediately after the accident locals of the area rushed to the spot. The police party from Sawjian also reached there after some time. While one person died on spot, 11 others injured were initially taken to PHC Sawjian, and later shifted to Sub District Hospital, Mandi.

One of them later succumbed to injuries in PHC Sawjian and two others breathed their last while being shifted to SDH Mandi and District Hospital, Poonch, a police officer said.

He said all of them were referred to District Hospital Poonch after treatment at SDH Mandi.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Sadaq (53), son of Ali Bahadur; Abdul Ahad (70), son of Ahmada Lone; Munira Begum (45), wife of Ghulam Rasool and Shabana Kouser (12), daughter of Mehraj Din, all residents of Gagrian.

The injured have been identified as Mohd Ibrahim (34), son of Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Rasool (32), son of Mohd Majeed, Sajad Ahmed (29) , son of Mohd Shafi, Zeeshan Ahmed (27), son of Mumtaz Ahmed, Sarba Begum (52), wife of Abdul Ahad, Habibullah (56), son of Ahmeda Lone, Aqib Usman, son of Tariq and Layaqat Ali (22), son of Showket Hussain. All of them hail from Gagrian area of Mandi.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Poonch said that six, among eight injured were referred to GMC Rajouri for further treatment while two were still under observation in DH Poonch.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer Mandi, Bashir Kohli said that police has taken cognizance and a case has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Poonch district.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic road accident in Poonch. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly”, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.